Vikram Bhatt: Only biopics are churned out now

Director Vikram Bhatt is all set to bring his psychological thriller Hadh to the screens. Director Vikram Bhatt is all set to bring his psychological thriller Hadh to the screens.

Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt says that biopics of “unknown guys to the known” are the only kind of films now made in India. “Off late, we have become an industry that churns out only biopics. From the unknown guys to the known, everyone’s story is up for grabs,” Bhatt told IANS. He is yet to join the bandwagon though. Bollywood does have a number of biopics coming up in the year. There is Shraddha Kapoor’s Haseena Parkar based on the underworld mafia Haseena and also, there is Sanjay Dutt’s untitled biopic starring Ranbir Kapoor.

His psychological thriller Hadh has been now brought to the audience by SonyLIV, a digital entertainment platform. The 10-episode web series features an intriguing narrative that touches upon passion, lies, betrayal and murder. “Hadh is the story of power and greed and to what limit people can go to achieve it. I believe almost everyone on this planet has a selling price. Some sell cheap and the rest hold back…. Hadh is Shakespearean in its construction. A dying king and three young aspirants for the throne, so to speak. Lies, betrayal, and murder is on the menu,” he said.

Also, recently it was announced that after Nia Sharma’s Twisted, Vikram is back with Twisted 2. And the popular television face Sreejita De will play the lead in this sequel. The first season of the adult web-series Twisted was released on Vikram Bhatt’s Youtube channel VB on The Web in April. The story revolved around a murder, along with tracks of a lesbian relationship and an extra marital affair. Nia, who played the lead Alia, definitely showcased a never-before-seen avatar that was sexy and enticing. Now, taking the story ahead, the makers are currently working on Twisted 2, that promises to be bolder.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App