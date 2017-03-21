Vikram Bhatt on his debut novel: Thought of love brings pain instead of joy

After making films and venturing into web, Vikram Bhatt has now written a book. After making films and venturing into web, Vikram Bhatt has now written a book.

Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt, who has penned an intense romance novel “A Handful of Sunshine”, says the thought of love brings him pain instead of joy.

“When I think of love, I think of pain and not joy. I know that is not the way it’s supposed to be but it has been that way for me,” Vikram, who was married to Aditi, but then had an extra-marital affair with actress Sushmita Sen.

After his relationship with the former beauty queen ended, Vikram reportedly dated actress Ameesha Patel.

Vikram Bhatt has had alleged affairs with Bollywood actors Sushmita Sen and Ameesha Patel. Vikram Bhatt has had alleged affairs with Bollywood actors Sushmita Sen and Ameesha Patel.

The father of one daughter says: “Love is the most elusive thing I know. Always an arm’s length away, teasing me and asking me to stretch a bit more and grab it. The more I stretched, the more it slipped away. Through those many slips comes my book, ‘A Handful of Sunshine’.”

It is the debut novel by Vikram, known for his thriller and horror films like Raaz, 1920 and Haunted – 3D. The book is being brought out by Penguin Random House India in April 2017.

Also read | Vikram Bhatt @ 48: Finding fantasy, fighting taboos. It is all Maaya

“Vikram’s writing is extremely visual and arresting and forms an immediate connect with the reader,” Vaishali Mathur, Executive Editor and Head Rights and Language Publishing, Penguin Random House India, said.

Vikram is the grandson of filmmaker Vijay Bhatt, one of the pioneers of the Hindi film industry, and son of Pravin Bhatt, an acclaimed director of photography.

Also read | Vikram Bhatt’s new web shows Gehraiyaan and Spotlight are bound to grab attention. Watch videos, pics

Having had good fortune of being under the tutelage of renowned filmmakers Shekhar Kapur and Mahesh Bhatt, Vikram has spent 25 years in the industry directing films and writing screenplays.

He has also produced a number of films and now heads the company Loneranger Productions Pvt Ltd, a company that specialises in film, television and now also the web.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now