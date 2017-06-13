Zareen Khan, Karan Kundra’s 1921 to set new precedent in Bollywood horror genre, says Vikram Bhatt

Vikram Bhatt’s 1921 to star Zareen Khan and Karan Kundra. Vikram Bhatt’s 1921 to star Zareen Khan and Karan Kundra.

Director Vikram Bhatt says his new movie 1921, which he started shooting in Britain last month, will set a new precedent as far as the horror genre in Bollywood is concerned. Actor Zarine Khan is headlining the film’s cast with actor Karan Kundra. “The point is to just not scare but to make the audience feel for the characters and to want them protected. 1921 is a film that goes beyond the genre. Why can’t the villain of a great love be a great evil,” Bhatt said of the film, in a statement. The film revolves around the lead cast dealing with their dark pasts and secrets to secure their present and future. It is about a struggle between life and death, and is based entirely in Britain.

This is not Bhatt’s first tryst with the horror genre. He has worked on the Raaz series, Haunted 3D and 1920 franchise, among others. The film 1921, like 1920, will have a strong romantic and emotional premise between the lead pair. “As of now we have finalised only Zareen, she is playing the female lead. We are looking for one male actor for the other role. I liked her in ‘Hate Story 3’ and I genuinely believe she is the most undervalued actress we have,” Bhatt told PTI in an earlier interview.

“1920 films are set in a period time zone and they require a certain body type for actors. The body type, body language should be such that they look right in any era. Zareen, that way, is timeless. She is perfect for the role,” he added.

