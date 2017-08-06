Vijender Singh wins WBO Asia Pacific Super Middleweight title, Amitabh Bachchan, Randeep Hooda, Kapil Sharma‏ celebrate. See photos, videos

Bollywood boxing fans, Amitabh Bachchan, Randeep Hooda, Abhishek Bachchan, Kapil Sharma, Riteish Deshmukh took to Twitter to congratulate the boxing star Vijender Singh for his win. Bollywood boxing fans, Amitabh Bachchan, Randeep Hooda, Abhishek Bachchan, Kapil Sharma, Riteish Deshmukh took to Twitter to congratulate the boxing star Vijender Singh for his win.

Our boxing star Vijender Singh won the WBO Asia Pacific Super Middleweight title on Saturday. He continues to make us proud. In the recent match, Vijender beat his Chinese opponent Zulpikar Maimaitiali to win and retain the title, and also won the WBO Oriental Super Middleweight title from Zulpikar. This is a happy news, and Vijender Singh, an Olympic bronze medallist, during Beijing Olympics got congratulatory messages from everyone. Bollywood boxing fans, Amitabh Bachchan, Randeep Hooda were also a live witness of the win and thus took to Twitter to share the happy news.

Amitabh Bachchan, who was present for the match, tweeted pictures and wrote, “T 2507 – जीत गए !! भारत ने चीन को दे मारा !! Vijendra beats China opponent to keep his title !! A slug fest but WE won ! Congratulations !”

Randeep Hooda‏, a big boxing fan too gave all updates of the match on Twitter. He not only announced that he is heading to watch the match via a video, shared multiple pictures from the ring. Randeep first tweeted, “Heading to watch #BattleGroundAsia Bohra at #Nscui in Mumbai.. kick ass wala #AllTheBest to @boxervijender @Akhilkumarboxer @imboxerjitender.” he then shared a click with Vijender and wrote, “It was like a #MohammadAli vs #Tyson in styles of fighting..very well fought my brother @boxervijender..retains the title #BattleGroundAsia.”

“Well fought to our #Chinese guest.Almost rocked the boat..you are going to go a long way brother #Tyson style #AllTheBest🙏#BattleGroundAsia,” Randeep Hooda tweeted next.

Neha Dhupia tweeted, “Proud to witness this majestic win live! 🇮🇳 is screaming and cheering for you @boxervijender. You have done us proud as always.”

Other than them, Abhishek Bachchan, Kapil Sharma, Riteish Deshmukh too took to Twitter to congratulate the boxing star. Here are all the tweets wishing the boxing champion:

In a great gesture, Vijender Singh offered to return the WBO Oriental Super Middleweight title to China’s Zulpikar Maimaitiali and urged both the countries to maintain peace at the border. He said in an interview, post his win, “I want to dedicate this win to India-China friendship! There is some tension at the border, need peace!” #BattleGroundAsia.”

