Vidyut Jammwal to star in Hindi remake of ‘Paiyaa’

‘Force’ actor Vidyut Jammwal is set to star in director N Lingusamy’s Hindi remake of the hit Tamil film ‘Paiyaa’. ‘Force’ actor Vidyut Jammwal is set to star in director N Lingusamy’s Hindi remake of the hit Tamil film ‘Paiyaa’.

‘Force’ actor Vidyut Jammwal is set to star in director N Lingusamy’s Hindi remake of the hit Tamil film ‘Paiyaa’.

The romantic-action-drama will mark Lingusamy’s directorial debut in Bollywood. He helmed the original 2010 film, starring Karthi Sivakumar and Tamannaah Bhatia.

The 34-year-old “Commando” star has previously worked with the director in “Anjaan” alongside Tamil superstar Suriya.

His spokesperson confirmed the development without divulging details. “Lingusamy previously worked with Vidyut in ‘Anjaan’, his last Tamil film. The two got along really well and developed a great equation. So, it was only a matter of time before he decided to work with Vidyut again,” the source said.

The makers are also in the process of casting the female lead. “The script is still getting locked in. But they are completely adapting the original script for Bollywood. They are incorporating significant amount of action scenes given that it’s Vidyut’s forte,” the source added.

The original film follows the journey of two strangers – a jobless carefree man, living in Bangalore, and a woman with whom he has fallen in love. Upon the woman’s request, he drives her to Mumbai, while a group of gangsters follow them, planning to kidnap the woman.

“Character is similar to the original. The nuances are being worked on now. He plays a young boy who’s always on a job hunt,” the insider said.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App