Vidyut Jammwal-starrer Junglee to be directed by American filmmaker Chuck Russell, shoot to begin in October. See photo

As per the latest updates about Vidyut Jammwal’s Junglee, directed Chuck Russell, the film is a story about a man and an elephant. As per the latest updates about Vidyut Jammwal’s Junglee, directed Chuck Russell, the film is a story about a man and an elephant.

Vidyut Jammwal is gearing up for his next film, which will be produced by Junglee Pictures and is titled Junglee. As per the latest updates about this action-adventure of Vidyut, the film is a story about a man and an elephant. While the film was earlier said to be directed by filmmaker Rohan Sippy, it is now in the hands of American writer-filmmaker Chuck Russell. This latest update about Junglee was shared by trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Taran tweeted this morning that the film is set to begin rolling from October this year. He also shared other details of the film. Taran tweeted, “Junglee Pictures’ new movie titled #Junglee… An action-adventure about a man and an elephant… Stars Vidyut Jammwal… Starts Oct 2017…” He further shared an image of Vidyut Jammwal and Junglee new director Chuck Russell and wrote, “#Junglee is directed by American writer-filmmaker Chuck Russell, known for films like #TheMask, #Eraser and #TheScorpionKing.”

It was Spetember, last year when the news came out that filmmaker Rohan Sippy is all set for his next directorial venture with Junglee pictures. The production house also announced the news on Twitter, and mentioned that the film will feature Commando actor Vidyut Jammwal.

The then tweet on the official Twitter page of the production house read, “Excited to announce our next @JungleeMovie starring @VidyutJammwal, directed by @rohansippy.” The post was tweeted along with a picture of Vidyut’s first look from the film. Vidyut too had re tweeted the post saying, “Proud to be #JUNGLEE.”

Director Rohan Sippy too had posted, “No better time to share this news, than the day of the God and muse of creativity :).”

Well, over this long gap, it seems that the title, the actor and the film’s concept remained the same but the director got changed. Vidyut will play an animal lover in Junglee who uncovers a poaching racket. Vidyut, who is known for his action and stunts will be doing some never-seen-before action sequences in this film.

Check Taran Adarsh’s latest tweets on Vidyut Jammwal’s Junglee here:

Junglee Pictures’ new movie titled #Junglee… An action-adventure about a man and an elephant… Stars Vidyut Jammwal… Starts Oct 2017… — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 31, 2017

See old posts of Vidyut Jammwal’s Junglee too:

No better time to share this news, than the day of the God & muse of creativity :) http://t.co/wbVeAMEHr2 — Rohan Sippy (@rohansippy) September 5, 2016

Rohan Sippy will direct Vidyut Jammwal in Junglee Pictures’ new film #Junglee, in which he will have a family of elephants for company… — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 5, 2016

Vidyut plays an animal lover who uncovers a poaching racket. An action-thriller, #Junglee will boast of never-seen-before action sequences. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 5, 2016

Chuck Russell served us with a lot of films in the past and now we are looking forward to this one with Vidyut Jammwal too.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd