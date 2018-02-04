  • Associate Sponsor
Vidyut Jammwal pays tribute to Lord Ganesha in Junglee teaser

Bollywood film Junglee revolves around the unique relationship between a man and an elephant. Vidyut Jammwal plays a veterinarian who takes on international poachers. The film will release on October 19.

Written by A. Kameshwari | New Delhi | Published: February 4, 2018 1:52 pm
vidyut jammwal junglee Vidyut Jammwal shares Junglee teaser on Twitter. 
Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal is best known for his action and stunts. With his chiseled abs and perfect body, Vidyut is one of the best action heroes we have in the industry and his films Commander or Force are proof. On Sunday, he took to Twitter to share a glimpse of his much-awaited film Junglee.

Vidyut Jammwal wrote, “All my love and respect for the mighty tusker, my friend and #Junglee co-star Bhola.”

In the video, we see Vidyut paying tribute to Lord Ganesha and his co-star Bhola, who is an elephant. While he performs, we just cannot take our eyes off his perfect posture. His flexibility comes to play with the music at the background and the short video of 30 seconds leaves us impressed and curious to know more about the film.

Junglee revolves around the unique relationship between a man and an elephant. Vidyut plays a veterinarian who takes on international poachers.

The film was earlier supposed to be directed by Rohan Sippy, who is known for films like Dum Maaro Dum, Bluffmaster! and Chandni Chowk to China. But later on, the film fell into the lap of popular Hollywood director Chuck Russell, who has helmed films like The Mask, Eraser and The Scorpion King.

Junglee will hit screens on October 19 this year.

