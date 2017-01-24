Won’t like to dethrone anyone as action hero: Vidyut Jammwal

Vidyut Jammwal at the of Commando 2 trailer launch. Vidyut Jammwal at the of Commando 2 trailer launch.

Actor Vidyut Jammwal, who has mostly featured in roles with heavy-duty action, says he doesn’t mind the ‘action hero’ tag, but dethroning any other actor from the title is not his intent.

Asked if with the ‘action hero’ tag, he is going to dethrone Akshay Kumar, Vidyut said here: “No never… It is a very wrong thing to ask that. I would never like to dethrone anybody. I will establish (my own space)… And he (Akshay) would also do what he is good at.”

“I would love to be known as an action hero. I don’t mind to be categorised as an action hero. In fact, I enjoy doing that,” he added at the trailer launch of “Commando 2” here on Monday.

The 36-year-old actor considers himself a combination of action heroes like John Abraham and Tiger Shroff.

“The most amazing thing about John is that he has a huge physique, while Tiger is lean. A huge physique can’t be flexible. I am a combination of both. But if you ask me who really inspires me? Then, for me, it’s not anybody.

“Today, it is the YouTube generation and there are so many people who do amazing stunts. I get inspired by those people.”

Look at some more pictures from trailer launch of Vidyut Jammwal’s Commando:

The “Force” actor also said “Commando 2” is going to be different.

“I don’t think as an ordinary action guy. In my opinion, what (action) you see in Indian cinema, is mediocre. When we did ‘Commando’, there were no cables, no stunt double. So in this film, we thought of doing something that is beyond my imagination. We were competing ourselves and I feel we’ve done much better in this movie.”

Directed by Deven Bhojani, the film is produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. Actors Adah Sharma, Esha Gupta and Adil Hussain also feature in pivotal roles.

The movie will release on March 3.

