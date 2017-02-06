Vidya Balan wants to work with Aamir Khan

Vidya Balan would readily play a role opposite Aamir Khan if they are offered a good script. Vidya Balan would readily play a role opposite Aamir Khan if they are offered a good script.

Actress Vidya Balan says she would love to share screen space with superstar Aamir Khan if they are offered a good script. The 38-year-old actress, who is known for her risky choice of roles, said she is a greedy artiste and would like to work with all good actors.

“I will definitely want to work with him why not. But there should be a script in place. I haven’t thought what kind of role or film I want to do with him. I am a greedy actor. I want to work with all good actors, directors and writers,” Vidya said on the sidelines of an event when asked about working with Aamir Khan.

The National award-winning actress enjoyed watching the 51-year-old star’s latest release Dangal and feels the film has been shot incredibly.

“I think wrestling was shot in a brilliant way in Dangal. The performances, writing, direction, music, songs, background score etc. I think everything was good. It was an incredible film,” she added.

Vidya will next be seen in Begum Jaan and Tumhari Sulu.

Nevertheless, during her career in Bollywood, Vidya Balan had proved that she doesn’t need a superstar to rise in the industry, her talent was enough. Few of the superstars who had the opportunity to work with her had been Akshay Kumar in Heyy Baby and Bhool Bhulaiya and Amitabh Bachchan in TE3N and Paa.

She owned each of the films, as much as the actors did.

