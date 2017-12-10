Vidya Balan turns down film based on Meena Kumari

Vidya Balan is high on Tumhari Sulu’s success. Vidya Balan is high on Tumhari Sulu’s success.

Wanting to continue her break from heavy-duty roles, actor Vidya Balan, who is riding high on Tumhari Sulu’s success, has rejected a script based on veteran actor Meena Kumari’s life, claims writer-director Karan Razdan.

Razdan, who is known for penning Ajay Devgn’s Deewane (2000) and Diljale (1995), narrated the film to Vidya but the actor turned down it, saying she wants to non-serious roles right now. Talking to indianexpress.com, Razdan said, “I narrated her something but at the moment she is wanting to do something that’s non-serious. She has had too much of serious stuff. We spoke at length. Maybe tomorrow, I may have that kind of a script for her. But at the moment, I wanted her to play the role of an actress of the 1960s. The film dealt with alcoholism and tragedy.”

When asked if the role is inspired from any real-life personality, Razdan replied, “Partially yes. The inspiration was a real-life personality, but then (I) fictionalised. It is inspired from Meena Kumari.” The filmmaker said he also narrated the script to actor Madhuri Dixit Nene but things didn’t work out. According to Razdan, the only actor, who showed willingness to work on the project was Sunny Leone.

“I think the only one, who is courageous enough and said to me, ‘When can we start this film?’, has been Sunny Leone. It scares… It didn’t scare Vidya for sure. In fact, she believes she was Meena Kumar in past life. But the point is that it would need courage. I have narrated it to Madhuri but it didn’t work out for one reason or the other. Sunny came along, she said she had heard about this film and wanted me to narrate it. I met her at her house, had a long narration. I don’t know… She is not the ideal choice, I would say. But she was the most enthusiastic (about doing the role). I guess, she also saw this as her big chance.”

The interaction with Razdan came days ahead of the launch of his latest novel, The Secret Law of Blessing. The director has come up with his second self-help book, which has been published by Story Mirror. Razdan said that the disconnect that he felt with the outside world was one of the reasons he began penning down the book.

“I felt compelled. I felt a disconnect with this unjust, restless world. I have been chanting since 2004. Somewhere, within the consciousness rises and the kind of books that you read… I was reading Paramahansa Yogananda, I have been listening to Osho for some time now. So, whatever that came to me I took notes of it, if I felt that came from deep within. That’s how the book came to be. At one point you do take the conscious decision that this will be a book. This was five years ago,” he said.

The Secret Law of Blessing hit the book shelves earlier this week. An official launch is expected to take place in coming days.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd