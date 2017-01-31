Vidya Balan’s Tumhari Sulu starts shooting. See pic

Vidya Balan played a radio jockey in Lage Raho Munna Bhai. Vidya Balan played a radio jockey in Lage Raho Munna Bhai.

Vidya Balan’s next film Tumhari Sulu has started shooting. The actor shared a picture on Instagram, along with which she wrote, “another film… another journey…. set to begin…. with the fun team of #TumhariSulu.” The film will see Vidya in the role of a radio jockey, which has been directed by Suresh Triveni.

Talking about her role, Vidya earlier said that Sulu will unleash her naughty side. The story of the film surrounds around a woman called Sulochana aka Sulu, who lands herself an unexpected job of an RJ of a late-night show, known for its voyeuristic content and semi-adult shenanigans. Co-produced by T-Series, Tumhari Sulu “is a lovely heart-warming story made for Vidya,” said Bhushan Kumar.

The film’s director Suresh Triveni says he feels honoured to have Vidya as the lead actress. “‘Tumhari Sulu’ has been handcrafted for Vidya and to have her as a lead in my first feature is an honour. I look forward to seeing the story come alive as I have lived with it for almost a year now,” he said.

Earlier, Vidya appeared in the role of a radio jockey in Lage Raho Munna Bhai. However, both the roles are very different to each other. At present, the actor is shooting for Begum Jaan, which also stars Gauahar Khan. Begum Jaan is a period historical film set in the partition time. “It’s a very powerful story that I felt compelled to tell,” Vidya said. The film, an adaptation of the 2015 Bengali film Rajkahini, is scheduled to release in March.

