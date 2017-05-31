Vidya Balan to dance to Sridevi’s iconic number Hawa Hawai in Tumhari Sulu

Vidya Balan who is said to be a fan of Sridevi will groove on her chartbuster Hawa Hawai from 1989 film Chalbaaz. Vidya Balan who is said to be a fan of Sridevi will groove on her chartbuster Hawa Hawai from 1989 film Chalbaaz.

The season of old Bollywood chartbusters returning in brand new avatar is showing no signs of going away in the near future. Joining the league of OK Jaanu’s “Humma Humma”, Raees’s “Laila Main Laila”, Kaabil’s “Haseeno Ka Deewana”, and Badrinath Ki Dulhania’s “Tamma Tamma” is Tumhaari Sallu’s “Hawa Hawai”. And you are correct in humming Sridevi’s chartbuster “Hawa Hawai” from 1989 film Chaalbaaz after reading this.

After Aditya Roy Kapur, Shraddha Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sunny Leone, and Urvashi Rautela, now it’s the turn of Bollywood’s Begum Jaan, Vidya Balan, to step into the shoes of the iconic dancing diva of Indian cinema, Sridevi of whom Vidya is said to be a die-hard fan. The song will be recreated by none other than Tanishk Bagchi who was earlier lauded for his revived versions of Tamma Tamma and the Humma song. But the makers have decided to retain Kavita Krishnamurthy’s voice instead of bringing in a new singer as the track was synonymous with her unique vocals.

Watch| Hawa Hawai video song here

Tanishk in an earlier interview with indianexpress.com expressed his views on the trend of tinkering with sacred melodies, “Giving a new life to the classic hits makes them worth revisiting for the future generation. And we have no intentions of reviving the old number. We just make them young for the youngsters and worth revisiting even after 10 years from now.”

Also read| Tumhari Sulu: Neha Dhupia to play a sexy boss to Vidya Balan

Director Suresh Triveni says, “I am elated to have such a cult number in the film. It plays a key role in the film and is not just a remix for the end credits. Our intention is to pay a true tribute to the original and revive it in its full glory. I am looking forward to the flower power team of Vidya and Neha (Dhupia) to break a leg.”

Tumhari Sulu is a story of a chirpy radio jockey Sulochana aka Sulu played by Vidya Balan. Talking about her role in the film, Vidya said, “Sulu is like that nimbu (lemon)… you add nimbu for taste or then add it to balance taste; zesty and versatile! I think she will unleash my naughty side.” Apart from Vidya, the film stars Neha Dhupia and Manav Kaul in pivotal roles.

The film releases worldwide on December 1 this year.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd