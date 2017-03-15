Vidya Balan slams man after he touches her inappropriately: ‘We are public figures, not public property’

Vidya Balan is garnering praises for her yet another strong character of a madam of a brothel in her next, Begum Jaan. She has essayed many unconventional roles in her more than a decade-long career in the Indian film industry including that of a pregnant woman in search of her husband, a bold actor in Dirty Picture and a single mother of a child suffering from progeria in Paa. But unlike her character in the movies, the actor has always been sweet and affable towards her fans. But recently something happened which forced Vidya to lash out at her frenzied fan who kept on touching Vidya inappropriately while ostensibly clicking a selfie with the Kahaani star.

According to the reports, the actor was at the Kolkata airport with director Srijit Mukherji and producer of the film, Begum Jaan to promote her upcoming release. This is when a fan approached her for a selfie and she readily agreed. But things got unpleasant when the man tried to put his arm around her without her consent. Not only this but also the man refused to mend his ways even after Vidya asked him to behave and her manager intervened to prevent the situation from getting out of control.

