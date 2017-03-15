Vidya Balan slams man after he touches her inappropriately: ‘We are public figures, not public property’

Vidya Balan is garnering praises for her yet another strong character of a madam of a brothel in her next, Begum Jaan. She has essayed many unconventional roles in her more than a decade-long career in the Indian film industry including that of a pregnant woman in search of her husband, a bold actor in Dirty Picture and a single mother of a child suffering from progeria in Paa. But unlike her character in the movies, the actor has always been sweet and affable towards her fans. But recently something happened which forced Vidya to lash out at her frenzied fan who kept on touching Vidya inappropriately while ostensibly clicking a selfie with the Kahaani star.
Watch Video |Vidya Balan Starrer ‘Begum Jaan’ First Look
Also read| Begum Jaan trailer: Vidya Balan reveals why she is swearing so much, watch video
According to the reports, the actor was at the Kolkata airport with director Srijit Mukherji and producer of the film, Begum Jaan to promote her upcoming release. This is when a fan approached her for a selfie and she readily agreed. But things got unpleasant when the man tried to put his arm around her without her consent. Not only this but also the man refused to mend his ways even after Vidya asked him to behave and her manager intervened to prevent the situation from getting out of control.
Watch|Here’s The First Poster Of Vidya Balan’s Begum Jaan
In his second attempt to click a selfie, he once again tried to put his arm around Vidya and this is when she lost her cool and lashed out at the man. “What do you think you are doing? This is wrong,” said an irritated Vidya. And as the man continued to follow her asking for a selfie, Vidya sternly refused and said, “No you can’t, behave yourself!”
Also read | Begum Jaan vs its original Rajkahini: Vidya Balan or Rituparna Sengupta, who did a better job? Watch trailers of both films
Later when Spotboye asked her about the unpleasant encounter Vidya said, “When a stranger puts an arm around you, be it a man or a woman you get uncomfortable because they are intruding into your personal space. We are public figures, not public property.”
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now