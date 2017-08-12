Vidya Balan skips IFFM in Australia to celebrate niece and nephew’s birthday

Vidya Balan ditches IFFM award to spend time with her loved ones. Vidya Balan ditches IFFM award to spend time with her loved ones.

National Award-winning actress Vidya Balan has skipped the ongoing Indian Film Festival of Melbourne due to her prior commitments and to celebrate her niece and nephew Ira and Ruhaan’s sixth birthday on Sunday. She is the brand ambassador of the film festival.

“Since the actress will be travelling for her work commitments and spending time with her family over the weekend, she could not attend the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne this year,” said a source.

“Ira and Ruhaan are Vidya’s lifelines and to be around on all their special days is a priority for Vidya. Over the weekend, she will be travelling with her family to celebrate her twin niece and nephew’s birthday at (husband) Siddharth Roy Kapur’s farm house,” added the source.

Vidya Balan recently became one of the personalities from the Bollywood film fraternity to become a member of the reconstituted Central Board of Film Certification.

“I am very happy to join the CBFC and I hope to fulfill my responsibilities as a member to the best of my abilities. I look forward to this new and exciting phase where our cinema will be allowed to reflect the sensibilities, realities and the complexities of the society we are living in today,” she had said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Vidya Balan, who was last seen in Kahaani 2, has completed the shooting of her upcoming Bollywood project Tumhari Sulu.

