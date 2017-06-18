Vidya Balan posts a heartfelt video on Father’s Day, revealed how her father reacted after watching The Dirty Picture

Vidya Balan and her father PR Balan sharing some heartfelt moments on the occasion of Father’s Day. Vidya Balan and her father PR Balan sharing some heartfelt moments on the occasion of Father’s Day.

When Vidya Balan starred as ‘Silk’ in The Dirty Picture, the actor surprised many. The decision to do a character that required a tonne of skin show was a difficult one for Vidya. In many interviews, she confessed that she took months before finally giving Milan Luthria a nod to do the film. However, in a recent video that Vidya shared with her fans on Instagram on the occasion of Father’s Day, it’s revealed that her father encouraged her to take up the role. This video was done by Farhan Akhtar and has received applause for highlighting a father who raised a champion daughter.

“When I was considering doing ‘The Dirty Picture’ I sat my parents down and I told them..there would be a lot of skin show. I knew what I was doing, and I enjoyed doing it, but I needed to know how they were going to react. I did a family preview of the film,” Vidya says.

Her father PR Balan recalled the discussion that he had with Vidya before she took up the role. He says, “Before the start, she just announced…it’s a bold movie, so..That’s all. But we didn’t find anything awkward watching this movie at all. And everybody endorsed-‘Yes, she has got into the character so well’. Nobody saw Vidya Balan in the character. By God’s grace, it went on really to be a hit, and she won the National award for that. I, as a father, I felt extremely happy and proud.”

Vidya recalled a moment after her father watched the movie and says, “He clapped, in front of everyone. When they said that to me…I felt like -Ok, now it doesn’t matter what the world says. That vote of confidence…was priceless.

“There are no macho ideas of, you know a man cannot cry, a man has to protect at all times. I’ve seen my father weak, I’ve seen my father vulnerable,” Vidya added. The actor also said, “I wish every girl in the world had a father like you Appa. Priya and I are really blessed and fortunate to have a father who’s just let us be ourselves. We are because you are.” The concept of the video was given by Farhan Akhtar. The actor also shared the video on his Twitter page.

