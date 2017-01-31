Vidya Balan photos: 50 best looking, hot and beautiful HQ and HD photos of Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan has broken the image of a stereotypical Indian film heroine and carved an image for herself which is marked by bold acting and award-winning performances. Vidya Balan has broken the image of a stereotypical Indian film heroine and carved an image for herself which is marked by bold acting and award-winning performances.

Regarded as one of the most versatile actors in the Hindi cinema, Vidya Balan is an established name in the Indian film industry. The ‘Kahaani’ star started her career at the mere age of 17 years in 1995 with the television sitcom ‘Hum Paanch’. She made her Bollywood debut with the 2005 blockbuster ‘Parineeta’. After winning a Filmfare for the Best Female Debut, she went on to become a big sensation and was seen doing roles which she really believed in.

The characters played by her are strong and bold in nature where she seems to be changing the definition of a conventional Hindi movie heroine. Her daring film choices have fetched her a National Film Award and a Padma Shri Award by the Indian government.

She was earlier criticised for a different dressing sense and for being a little overweight but later as she continued playing roles which suited her, she gained massive recognition. She impressed both critics and the audience with her roles in movies like Paa, Ishqiya, No One Killed Jessica, The Dirty Picture and Kahaani and broke the stereotypical notion of how a conventional Bollywood heroine should look like. She has come across as a more authentic and substantial actor rather than a pretty-as-a-picture heroine with a zero size figure.

In the year 2016, apart from delivering a fantastic performance in Kahaani 2, which was a sequel to the earlier release, Kahaani, she has also appeared in Srijit Mukherji’s Begum Jaan. The movie is set in a brothel during the Partition of India in 1947. She will be playing a radio jockey in Tumhari Sulu.

