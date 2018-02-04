Vidya Balan on Padmaavat controversy: All films deserve to be released

Censor board member Vidya Balan feels every film should be released in theaters. Censor board member Vidya Balan feels every film should be released in theaters.

Actor Vidya Balan believes that every movie should be released in the way it has been made by the director and says that instead of protesting against a film, people should just not watch it if they feel offended.

The actor’s comments came in the aftermath of the controversy over the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat, which faced protests from various Rajput groups, including the Karni Sena, which alleged that it distorted history, a claim repeatedly denied by the director.

The film, starring Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh, was released on January 25 after the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) cleared it with a U/A certificate and five modifications, including title change from Padmavati to Padmaavat.

“I feel every kind of film should be allowed to be released in the way it’s been made and then if you don’t want to go and watch it, don’t watch it. But at least watch it to know what it has,” said Balan, who is also a member of the Central Board of Film Certification.

Balan said the protesters should not raise their voices against the film’s content till they have actually watched it in its entirety.

“It is our fundamental rights for making film on any subject and its screening in the theatres should not be violated,” the actor told reporters here.

