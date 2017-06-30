Vidya Balan: My choice of films were more about survival instinct as an actor

Vidya Balan discusses her career graph and her reasons for choosing the films she did. Vidya Balan discusses her career graph and her reasons for choosing the films she did.

Since she entered the film industry, Vidya Balan has broken the stereotypical notion of how a conventional Bollywood heroine should look like. She has always come across as a more authentic and substantial actor rather than just another pretty face with a zero-size figure.

While discussing her career graph, roles and the reason behind making unusual choices when selecting her movies on Famously Filmfare, the Kahaani star said, “I wasn’t fitting into the conventional roles and was getting offered these different categories of films which were a great opportunity for me. In a way, it was survival instinct as an actor more than the career. As an actor, you’re really hungry to play a role, to live another person’s life and I was getting those opportunities which were very definitive in a film. I, of course, love commercial success but never thought about it,” she added.

Vidya hasn’t failed to steal hearts in her unconventional avatars and, today is regarded as one of the most versatile actors in the Hindi cinema. Vidya was last seen in Begum Jaan and is now gearing up for her upcoming film, Tumhari Sulu. She is playing a radio jockey in the movie and this is the second time she is donning the role after doing it in Lage Raho Munnabhai.

Directed by Suresh Triveni, the film will hit the theatres on December 1 this year. The film also stars Neha Dhupia and RJ Malishka. Vidya also shared pictures of the shoot’s wrap-up a few days ago and will be seen playing Sulochana aka Sulu in the film.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd