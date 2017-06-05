Vidya Balan joins Farhan Akhtar campaign against gender violence, video to release on father’s Day

Vidya Balan joins Farhan Akhtar campaign against gender violence. She even shot a special video with her father PR Balan. Vidya Balan joins Farhan Akhtar campaign against gender violence. She even shot a special video with her father PR Balan.

Farhan Akhtar has always been vocal about his MARD initiative. He recently launched a new campaign under its aegis, and now, Vidya Balan too has join hands with Farhan to combat the problem of gender-based violence. The Tumhari Sulu actor has extended her support to the campaign ‘Bus Ab Bahut Hogaya — Enough is Enough’ which is led by Population Foundation of India (PFI), Farhan Akhtar’s social campaign MARD (Men Against Rape and Discrimination) and Feroz Abbas Khan. She even shot a special video with her father PR Balan.

The video, which will be released around Father’s Day on June 18, speaks about Vidya’s strong bond with her father. The video has been directed by Ashish Sawhny and will be a part of the campaign. Speaking about it Vidya said in a statement, “This is a very special video because it encapsulates the strength of my bond with my father. But there is a larger message too — of the value of the girl child. That discrimination between girls and boys has to stop.” In the video, PR Balan speaks on the delight of being a father to two girls (Vidya and elder sister, Priya) and reveals that he was brought up by a single mother. The father-daughter duo also shared anecdotes from their lives.

The #BasAbBahutHogaya campaign has several aspects to it including a filmmaking contest that is open to college students across the country. The prize money is Rs 3 lakh for the winner, Rs 2 lakh for runner-up and Rs 1 lakh for the 2nd runner up. Its winners will be awarded on October 2 given the importance of the day in the fight against non-violence. The campaign aims to eliminate violence against women and girls and will include other films, as well as an anthem and a concert.

