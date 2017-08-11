I am very happy to join the CBFC: Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan is joined on the Censor Board by Gautami Tadimalla, Narendra Kohli, Naresh Chandra Lal and Neil Herbert Nongkynrih among others. Vidya Balan is joined on the Censor Board by Gautami Tadimalla, Narendra Kohli, Naresh Chandra Lal and Neil Herbert Nongkynrih among others.

National Award winning actress Vidya Balan was on Friday appointed as part of the reconstituted Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), to be now chaired by writer Prasoon Joshi.

On being appointed as a CBFC member, Bollywood actor Vidya Balan said, “I am very happy to join the CBFC and I hope to fulfill my responsibilities as a member to the best of my abilities. I look forward to this new and exciting phase where our cinema will be allowed to reflect the sensibilities, realities and complexities of the society we are living in today.”

Vidya is joined by Gautami Tadimalla, Narendra Kohli, Naresh Chandra Lal, Neil Herbert Nongkynrih, Vivek Agnihotri, Waman Kendre, T.S. Nagabharana, Ramesh Patange, Vani Tripati Tikoo, Jeevitha Rajasekhar and Mihir Bhuta.

“The Central Government is pleased to reconstitute the existing Central Board of Film Certification with immediate effect for a period of three years or until further orders, whichever is earlier,” said a PIB statement.

The development came on the same day as the Pahlaj Nihalani was sacked as the CBFC chief and replaced by Joshi.

Agnihotri told IANS that he was “tempted” to join the censor board after Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani told him of Joshi’s appointment.

Vidya Balan made her Bollywood debut with Parineeta in 2015. She went on to star in critically acclaimed and commercially successful films like Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Guru, Heyy Babyy, Paa, Ishqiya, No One Killed Jessica The Dirty Picture, Kahaani and Kahaani 2 among others. She has also acted in the TV serial Hum Paanch.

Vidya’s upcoming film Tumhari Sulu is expected to release later this year.

(With IANS inputs)

