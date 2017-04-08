Vidya Balan hopes people will connect with Begum Jaan

Vidya Balan seems excited for her upcoming film Begum Jaan. Vidya Balan seems excited for her upcoming film Begum Jaan.

Actress Vidya Balan hopes the audience connects with her new film Begum Jaan, in which she plays the madam of a brothel.

“The film’s trailer and songs have got the overwhelming response from the audience and they are eagerly waiting to watch the film. I hope people will connect with the film”, Vidya said at a special screening of the film here on Friday.

“Every time I make an attempt to present new and unusual stories for the audience. And when this film came to me, I was so excited that I thought to start shooting for the film on that day itself. The character and dialogues of Begum Jaan are so strong and with so much of attitude that I just couldn’t stop myself from doing this film,” she added.

Begum Jaan is an adaptation of Bengali film Rajkahini. The movie also features Gauahar Khan, Ila Arun, Pallavi Sharda, Chunky Pandey, Flora Saini, Raviza Chauhan, Poonam Rajput and Naseeruddin Shah.

Scheduled to release on April 14, it is directed by national award winning director Srijit Mukherji and produced by Vishesh Films and Play Entertainment.

Its screening was attended by Rekha, Alia Bhatt, Mukesh Bhatt, Mahesh Bhatt, Jackky Bhagnani, Ashish Vidyarthi and Kabir Khan and Siddharth Roy Kapur among others.

Vidya Balan made her debut with Parineeta opposite Saif Ali Khan. During her career span in Bollywood, the actor has been known for making women-centric films like Kahaani, Kahaani 2, No One Killed Jessica, Bobby Jasoos, Ishqiya, The Dirty Picture to name a few.

