Vidya Balan happy to see women-centric films gaining prominence

Bollywood actress Vidya Balan, who has earned the appreciation from fans and critics alike for her powerful performances in women-centric films, is happy that more films are being made on issues revolving around women and getting a positive response from moviegoers. The versatile actress, known for her roles in films like The Dirty Picture, Kahaani and Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh, wants more power to women in the New Year.

“I am grateful for all the appreciation that has come my way for my performance in ‘Kahaani 2’. It’s wonderful that so many women-centric films are being made today,” Vidya told PTI. “It feels wonderful when people credit me for that. It’s about time. I am flattered and humbled but more women power to women in 2017,” she says. The National Award winning actress feels films are a reflection of society and as women are moving ahead in different walks of life, this is getting portrayed on-screen.

“Women are at the centre of their own lives today and that’s what is getting represented on-screen. Therefore, that kind of stories are being written, and more importantly, people are watching that kind of stories. So, a success of such films has led to more such films been made.” Vidya feels grateful for all the appreciation coming her way for “Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh”, directed by Sujoy Ghosh.

"It's very heartening to see the way people have responded to 'Kahaani 2' because it's a subject (the film focuses on child abuse) people generally don't want to talk about. "It's such a taboo subject that it was tricky. Everyone who went and saw the film came out saying 'this is a film every family should watch with their children'… it's such an important conversation.

Vidya, who turned 38 today, says, “Birthday is a special occasion. I am grateful for the life that I have got. I count my blessing for the family I was born into, for the love and

care I have got and that makes me the person I am. “I am grateful for all the appreciation, fame and glory that I have got as an actor. I thank everyone for all the compliment, praise, support that I have got from everyone, including my team. I feel blessed.”