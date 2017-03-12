Vidya Balan gets emotional meeting her 100-year-old fan, see pic

Vidya Balan plays the madam of a Brothel in Begum Jaan. Vidya Balan plays the madam of a Brothel in Begum Jaan.

Vidya Balan had one of a kind experience during the promotions of her upcoming film, Begum Jaan. The actor met a 100-year-old fan and got pretty emotional. The fan, whose name is being reported as Jayanti Bhai Mehta, expressed that he had watched Parineeta over a 100 times and had flown from Kolkata to Mumbai to celebrate his 100th birthday. An emotional Vidya was overwhelmed to greet such a true fan and felt blessed to have met him.

Vidya is prepping up for the release of her upcoming film, Begum Jaan. The film, which also stars Gauahar Khan, chronicles the lives of women living in a brothel, who find themselves divided by the newly-drawn border with half of their house in India and the other half in Bangladesh post-partition and how these women fight for their rights.

More from the world of Entertainment:

The National Award-winning actor says she had to go through a lot emotionally and mentally to portray the character on screen. Speaking a lot more about her role, Vidya told PTI, “I am the madam of a brothel and the film is set in the Partition times and we are at the risk of losing our house, our space so there is a lot of emotional, mental and sexual violence and not physical violence. A lot of things that I have felt strongly about have found the voice in this film. I don’t know about that as it would be presumptuous of me to hope for such a big change.”

Also read | Pleasantly surprised as censor board was ‘reasonable’ to Begum Jaan: Director Srijit Mukherji

Check out the pictures:

The film has been directed by national award winner Srijit Mukherjee and is a remake of Bengali film, Rajkahini. Apart from Begum Jaan, Vidya has started working on her next, Tumhari Sulu in which she would play the character of a radio jockey.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd