Vidya Balan is enjoying her break with niece and nephew after wrapping up Tumhari Sulu, see photos

Vidya Balan is enjoying her vacation spending some fun time with her twin niece and nephew, Ira and Ruhaan, after wrapping up the shoot for Tumhari Sulu. And their picture looks more adorable than ever. Sharing the photo, Vidya wrote, “My crazies are high 🙈….on sugar 😜…. 🍬 🍩🍰🍫🍦!!”

They were spotted at a theatre watching Despicable Me 3. And a source revealed, “Vidya is extremely attached to Ira and Ruhaan. She had promised them a fun week after concluding her shooting schedule for Tumhari Sulu. Their school holidays are on and with a week on her hand, Vidya wanted to make sure that she gets to spend time with her niece and nephew and spoil them silly.”

Working around the clock, Vidya is usually always surrounded by projects and can’t take out much time for her personal commitments. Lately, she has been keeping busy with her upcoming flick, Tumhari Sulu, a ‘slice of life comedy’. If reports are to be believed, she even kept away from her phone on the sets of the film, so that she is able to focus on the portrayal of a late night radio jockey. Her performance in Munna Bhai MBBS where she also played an RJ is clear proof how talented she is as an actor.

The actor is rigorously gearing up for Tumhari Sulu. She completed the shoot for the film only a few days back. The actor who was last seen in Begum Jaan shared a picture with the entire crew on Instagram. Tumhari Sulu was shot in just 42 days. The film went on floors on April 23 this year. A few days ago producer Atul Kasbekar announced the wrap-up news on his Twitter page.

Directed by Suresh Triveni, the film will hit the theatres on December 1 this year. The film also stars Neha Dhupia and RJ Malishka. Vidya will be seen playing the role of Sulochana aka Sulu in the film.

