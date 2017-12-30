Vidya Balan’s birthday to be a personal affair

Tumhari Sulu actor, Vidya Balan will celebrate her 39th birthday on Janaury 1. Tumhari Sulu actor, Vidya Balan will celebrate her 39th birthday on Janaury 1.

Vidya Balan will be turning a year older on January 1 and the actor like always plans to ring in her birthday with her family. The actor, who is fresh out of the success of her film Tumhari Sulu, however, plans to do something different this time.

“My birthday has always been very simple. It has always been a family affair. When I was single, I used to wake up my parents at 12 am and ask them to wish me. All my birthdays have been with them” Vidya told PTI.

She further said, “Now that I am married, I celebrate it with Siddharth (Roy Kapur) and meet my parents over lunch. This year I am thinking I should do something.”

The actor is currently enjoying her time off with her dear ones and plans to sign a new project next year. “I am celebrating the success of Tumhari Sulu and will sign something only next year. I don’t like switching from one project to another. I prefer to pick stories which interest me and characters which offer me a great scope as a performer,” she said.

Vidya Balan has recently won Best Actor (Female) award for her performance in Tumhari Sulu. Talking about it Vidya said, “Awards matter to me. And I have always been joking about it that ‘if you win, awards do matter to you’. I love when people appreciate my hard work and dedication. With Tumhari Sulu the appreciation I am getting matters more. Recognition and acknowledge is always special for me.”

