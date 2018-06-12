Vidhu Vinod Chopra: Viewers are amazed by unbelievable life story of Sanjay Dutt

Vidhu Vinod Chopra believes the viewers are amazed by Sanjay Dutt’s story. Vidhu Vinod Chopra believes the viewers are amazed by Sanjay Dutt’s story.

The trailer of the forthcoming film Sanju that gives a sneak peek into the tumultuous life of actor Sanjay Dutt has been viewed by millions of people. It’s producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra says viewers are amazed by the unbelievable life story of the actor. Since the release of the trailer on May 30, it has been viewed 38 million times on YouTube and 11 million on Facebook. The three-minute trailer gives a glance at the various phases of Sanjay — the man and his many lives — who battled with drug addiction, served jail term and more.

Thrilled by the response, Chopra said in a statement: “I’m pleasantly surprised by the response pouring in for the trailer of Sanju. While the industry turned emotional on watching the trailer, the viewers are amazed by the unbelievable life story of Sanjay Dutt. The overall response has been phenomenal. It has exceeded my wildest expectations by people calling it one of the best trailers to have come out of Bollywood.”

Actor Ranbir Kapoor, who is playing the role of Sanjay in the film, had said: “When I was a child, I had a poster of Sanju Sir on the wall of my cupboard, and through this film, I am in his shoes. I think in my life, I really want Sanju Sir to like me.”

Sanju is produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films and Rajkumar Hirani Films in association with Fox Star Studios. The much-awaited movie is set to release on June 29.

