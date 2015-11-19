Vidhu Vinod Chopra explains delay in ‘Wazir’

At the unveiling of the trailer of “Wazir”, Vidhu Vinod Chopra said: “There were two reasons behind the delay. The special effects we were doing on Bachchan saab’s leg, I was not happy with that.” At the unveiling of the trailer of “Wazir”, Vidhu Vinod Chopra said: “There were two reasons behind the delay. The special effects we were doing on Bachchan saab’s leg, I was not happy with that.”

“Wazir”, which was earlier slated to release in October this year, and was then pushed to December 2, will now release on January 8 next year. Producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra says the delay happened as they wanted to make the film better.

The movie stars Amitabh Bachchan and Farhan Akhtar.

At the unveiling of the trailer of “Wazir” here on Wednesday, Chopra said: “There were two reasons behind the delay. The special effects we were doing on Bachchan saab’s leg, I was not happy with that.”

“I never want to make a film in a hurry. If we spend more time, we can make a better film. So we are taking time on every reel. If you remember, ‘PK’ was delayed by six months. Why did we do that? Not because of any other films was releasing, we thought we need time.”

He said “Wazir”, directed by Bejoy Nambiar, will be ready by December 20.

“I still don’t know how people are still shooting and going to release their film. I think the rushing affects the filmmaking, makes a pressure on the film. We like to make films with ample time. We are not in any hurry. We are bit lazy,” he quipped.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App