Video | Shubh Mangal Saavdhan: Ayushmann Khurrana-Bhumi Pednekar show how ‘it’ is done

Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Shubh Mangal Saavdhan is all set to hit the theaters on September 1. While the film deals with the story of a married man suffering from erectile dysfunction, the film still managed to get a U/A certificate without any cuts. Ahead of the release, the two actors have shared a hilarious video on their social media accounts saying that it is ‘high’ time, people ‘stood up’ to their sexual problems.

“A nation of billion people and this is how we got there..” This is the opening line of the clip and what follows is even more entertaining. It takes us back to the 90s complete with a monochrome screen and two bright yellow flowers having their time together. Well, the actors are having a laugh at how this used to replace the actors’ kissing sequences.

Bhumi aka Sugandha says, “Ab sab ko pata hai ki ‘woh’ aise nahi hota (Now everyone knows, that is not how ‘it’ happens).” “You are right. Aise kaise ho sakta hai. Iss baat ko kab tak chupaoge aap log yaar, (How can it happen like this? Till when will you all hide this?)” adds Mudit, Ayushmann’s character.

Then, they present another age-old Bollywood trope which filmmakers resorted to back when on screen kisses were not acceptable to the audiences. Yes, I am talking about two birds kissing.

The video concludes with the line, “90% of youth in India don’t have access to formal sex education.” And taking sexual innuendos to a new height, Ayushmann says, “Stand up to the problem. Iss baare mein talking shuru kar dijiye. It’s high time.”

Previously sharing screen space in Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Ayushmann and Bhumi are reuniting for this Tamil remake of Kalyana Samayal Saadham, which was a huge success down south.

Helmed by RS Prasanna, looks like Shubh Mangal Saavdhan is going to be a hilarious watch complete with witty one-liners and funny dialogues. This video is proof enough!

