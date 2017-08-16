Video: Lucknow Central song Teen Kabootar is a party number with a dark twist

Lucknow Central song Teen Kabootar is an interesting party number. Lucknow Central song Teen Kabootar is an interesting party number.

Lucknow Central song Teen Kabootar was launched on August 15, Independence Day at Yerwada Central Jail. The song’s mood is simple, fun, and in Farhan Akhtar’s own words it is full of ‘matargashti’. So why do we think that it has a dark twist? It is because of the setting of the song. It is surely not on the streets of pretty locales of Europe, and is infact, set in jail. The jail’s caretaker played by Ronit Roy, comes across as the perfect, and strict warden who is against locked up criminals having fun.

That’s fine! We have Farhan Akhtar and team coming to the rescue as they croon “Ek Kabootar, Do Kabootar” and trying to ‘uncage’ the party spirit of people. This includes their strict onlooker – the jail warden. “Kyun kisi ka wait kare, aao celebrate karen” to “Ek Kabootar, Do Kabootar, Teen Kabootar, Party karne lage hai sare chath ke upar” – this song should not be taken at face value.

Watch | Lucknow Central song Teen Kabootar

Mere pyaare kabootars.. seedhe udiye Lucknow .. ekdum direct! .. baaki ki guttar-gu kal wahin hogi.. over and out. http://t.co/XE3tSVYK7S — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) August 16, 2017

The film is a prison movie that documents the journey of Kishen Mohan Girhotra (Farhan Akhtar) and how he lives his time in jail as he waits for his trial. As he waits, he befriends Gayatri Kashyap (Diana Penty), an NGO worker who wants to form bands in the prison so that they can all compete. Kishen then happens to befriend four other inmates Dikkat Ansari, Victor Chattopahdyay, Purushottam Pandit and Parminder Trehan and the five of them form a band. This song is when the band discovers their love for music together and performs for their main warden.

As we watch Kishen and his inmate friends talking about pigeons partying on the terrace, we wonder if in anyway the film questions the notion of if a criminal is allowed to indulge in a hobby. Come to think of it, criminals are behind bars hoping for their rehabilitation. Right? The plot may not delve deeper than the surface, but we can sure hope that there is more to this movie than prison bands and competitions.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd