Video chat with Anushka Sharma now. Phillauri star’s number is 98674*****

Were you among the unlucky ones who were not able to text or talk to Anushka Sharma over WhatsApp? Don’t worry, now you have the chance to make a video call to her. Yes, you have the chance to not only hear her voice but also see her talking to you on your mobile or desktop screens. But there are some rules you’ve got to follow. The most important, of course, is go wacky.

So, you are supposed to send a bizarre message to Shashi aka Anushka Sharma through text message, video call or an image and give the actor a reason to why she should call you. Her number is 98674 73178.

The actor is very smartly promoting her film. Earlier, she posted the same image for messages, keeping the fans excited about getting the opportunity to speak to her. The actor, who is also the producer of the film, has released a wedding song from Phillauri, called What’s Up. A Punjabi song sung by Mika Singh, the song has every flavour of being perfect wedding song of the season.

Follow these rules & stand a chance to get a video-call from Shashi! Follow @foxstarhindi for details. #WhatsUpWithShashi@OfficialCSFilmspic.twitter.com/ZFnJavTu0m — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) February 23, 2017

Apart from Phillauri, Anushka will be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s next, also starring Shah Rukh Khan. The film is one of the most anticipated films of the year.

