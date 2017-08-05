Victoria and Abdul actor Ali Fazal has fanboy moments with Sridevi and Dustin Hoffman

Ali Fazal had a fanboy moment with Sridevi. Ali Fazal had a fanboy moment with Sridevi.

Indian actor Ali Fazal was super excited to meet Bollywood’s evergreen beauty Sridevi and Hollywood actor-director Dustin Hoffman at a gala dinner in Los Angeles earlier this week. Ali, who is currently in the US to promote his film Victoria & Abdul, attended the annual Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) dinner.

Victoria & Abdul is directed by Stephen Frears and is based on the friendship between Queen Victoria and her Indian servant Abdul Karim. Judi Dench plays the role of Queen Victoria. The film also stars Michael Gambon, who is most well-known for playing Dumbledore in Harry Potter films. The film will release on September 22.

It was a fan boy moment for Ali when he met Sridevi, and then he met Hoffman. Talking about it in a statement, Ali said, “It was indeed a pleasant surprise to meet Sridevi there. It was a great evening, well spent with some of the biggest names from Hollywood. I told her how much I admire her as an actress and how till date, she is an inspiration for so many.

“We spoke about Victoria & Abdul and she was excited to know about it. She even expressed her desire to see the film soon.” Further on his experience, Ali said, “The HFPA is such a respected body of such dignified personnel. Then the icing on the cake was meeting legends like Dustin Hoffman. It was a first of its kind experience for me.” HFPA has been making charitable contributions to entertainment related organisations with the proceeds from television rights to the Golden Globes.

Ali Fazal was seen brushing shoulder with names like Sir Patrick Stewart, Chelsea Handler, Elizabeth Moss, Chadwick Boseman, Dustin Hoffman, Anthony Mackie, Elizabeth Chambers and Armie Hammer, Chrissy Metz, Dylan Minnette amongst many others.

