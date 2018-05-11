Vicky Kaushal training five hours a day for Uri

Vicky Kaushal plays a Pakistani major in Raazi that released today. Vicky Kaushal plays a Pakistani major in Raazi that released today.

Actor Vicky Kaushal is going through extensive military training for his next project Uri, based on Indian Army’s surgical strikes across the LoC. The actor, who plays a Pakistani major in Raazi that released today, will be playing a commander-in-chief who led the 2016 surgical strike in Uri. Aditya Dhar is directing the project.

“I am training for five hours every day. Then there is three to four hours of military training, you get to enhance your stamina, go through obstacle training, you are slithering. I am receiving gun training right now,” the actor told PTI.

“I go to gym and train at the naval base in Cuffe Parade (in Mumbai). Army men help me with training. As of now they are helping us. I have to gain some weight. I am looking forward to the shoot,” he adds.

The film produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s production arm, RSVP, will go on floors soon. “We will fly to Serbia, where we will shoot for two months,” he says. Recently, the teaser of “Sanju”, a biopic on Sanjay Dutt, was released in which Kaushal apparently plays the role of Ranbir Kapoor’s on-screen friend. “You will see me and the entire cast in the official trailer, which will come in due time. It is about Sanju and with this film we show the magic Ranbir has created,” he says.

Kaushal says he met Dutt but after the shooting, of the Rajkumar Hirani-directed film, was over. “I met Dutt after finishing the shoot for Sanju. My dad and he have worked together. When I met him first at the Diwali party. He was sweet to us and was like ‘you are my son and call me if you are ever in problem’. He has a big and beautiful heart,” he says.

The 29-year-old actor is also part of Karan Johar’s short in Lust Stories. The anthology film feature four short films by Karan, Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar and Dibarkar Banerjee.

“We have already shot for the film and it is ready and coming out on Netflix in June. The theme is lust for all the four stories. I got to work with Karan for the first time. Ours is a quirky comedy film and it is something Karan has tried for the first time. It has turned out well. We had a blast shooting for it. I can’t talk much in detail,” he says.

