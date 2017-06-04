Vicky Kaushal to star opposite Alia Bhatt in Meghna Gulzar’s next

Vicky Kaushal is likely to star opposite Alia Bhatt in Meghna Gulzar’s next film Calling Sehmat. Vicky Kaushal is likely to star opposite Alia Bhatt in Meghna Gulzar’s next film Calling Sehmat.

Actor Vicky Kaushal is likely to star opposite Alia Bhatt in Meghna Gulzar’s next film based on Harinder Sikka’s book Calling Sehmat. After her critically acclaimed film Talvar, Meghna is working on her next project based on Sikka’s book. The film will apparently revolve around a Kashmiri woman married to an Army officer across the border who provides Indian intelligence with invaluable information during the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

“He (Vicky) is in talks for the film with Alia. The film needed a performer like him. But we are yet to sign on dotted lines and figure out the dates and other things,” sources close to the project told PTI. The yet-to-be-titled film will be jointly produced by Junglee Pictures and Dharma Productions and is likely to go on floors by next month. The Masaan actor is currently working on Sanjay Dutt biopic, directed by Rajkumar Hirani.

If everything goes smoothly this will be the first time Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal will be sharing the screens. Alia, who recently delivered a successful hit in 2017, with Badrinath Ki Dulhania has now signed up for two projects, Gully Boy opposite Ranveer Singh which will be directed by Zoya Akhtar, and Ayan Mukherji’s dragon, where she will be working with Ranbir Kapoor. She will be working with both Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor for the first time in a movie in her upcoming projects.

Vicky Kaushal was also seen in Anurag Kashyap’s film, Raman Raghav 2.0. He had also featured in one of the AIB videos, that mocked Bollywood’s culture of objectifying women.

