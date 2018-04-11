Raazi actor Vicky Kaushal: Alia Bhatt is a secure actor, it was fun to work with her

Vicky Kaushal shares screen space with Alia Bhatt for the first time in Raazi. Vicky Kaushal shares screen space with Alia Bhatt for the first time in Raazi.

Ever since the Raazi trailer launched, the film has become the talk of the town. What makes it one of the much-awaited projects of the year is not only the subject but the incredible star cast – Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal – who collaborated with acclaimed filmmakers Megha Gulzar and Karan Johar. The trailer released on April 10 and needless to say that Alia as Sehmat has become everyone’s favorite already. While Alia’s intensity is captivating and makes you curious about Raazi, her co-star Vicky does not disappear or get overshadowed. The actor plays Alia’s husband who serves in the Pakistan army.

In an exclusive conversation with indianexpress.com, Vicky Kaushal spoke about how Karan Johar, who has produced Raazi, wanted him to meet director Meghna Gulzar as he thought Vicky would be perfect as Iqbal (Vicky’s character in Raazi).

“I got a call from Karan Johar. I was really happy when he told me that I should try for the role and should meet Meghna (Gulzar). He wanted me to meet Meghna who would decide if I would do the role or not. I met her. I had a good time giving the screen test for the role. And soon, I was told I am on board,” recalled the Masaan actor.

While Vicky Kaushal started his Bollywood journey as a lover boy in critically acclaimed Masaan, his role in Anurag Kashyap’s Raman Raghav 2.0 made filmmakers and the audience notice his calibre as a performer. Now in Raazi, he plays a Pakistani army man, which made us curious if we would see him in a negative role yet again.

“My role in Raazi cannot be termed intense if your parameter of intensity is Raman Raghav 2.0. It is a very interesting story. The film is about an Indian spy (Alia) married to a Pakistani man during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971 and what all happens during that period. Working with Alia was extremely fun. The journey has been an enriching experience. We mostly shot the film in Mumbai, Patiala and Kashmir,” quipped Vicky.

When we asked him for an interesting fact about Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, who has also worked with Ranbir Kapoor in Sanjay Dutt biopic, was all praise for both the millennial actors.

“I have learnt a lot from the actors I have worked with. Be it about acting or just as a person. Ranbir and Alia are very secure actors. They are very confident about their craft which makes it amazing to work with them because they are so focused. There are no airs of being a superstar in them. They do not take their stardom seriously, which is a beautiful trait. They do their work so beautifully that it leaves you impressed. I learnt from them that you got to focus on your work, on what you do between action and cut because fame stays only till your work speaks for you,” the 29-year-old answered.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Raazi will release on May 11, 2018.

