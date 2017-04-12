Vicky Kaushal sheds his chocolate boy image, bares it all in this racy photoshoot. See pics

Vicky Kaushal has got the elements to be the next heartthrob. Vicky Kaushal has got the elements to be the next heartthrob.

Vicky Kaushal has so far been the boy-next-door in all his films. The amazing actor has given some power packed performances and had even scared the audience to the hilt playing a drug-addict in Raman Raghav 2.0. But now, Vicky has ditched his regular image and turned drooling hot. The actor has got a photo shoot done in which he is flaunting his chiseled body. As far as we can know, this could be his look for his next a rom-com titled Love Per Square Foot. Earlier, Vicky had spoken about this project in an interview and called it a total Bollywood masala film, with all commercial aspects. He said, “It is a break from all the serious roles that I have done till now.”

The film is being directed by Anand Tiwari, who earlier directed Y-Films’ web-series – Bang Baaja Baaraat.

However, before breaking his established onscreen image, the 28-year-old actor will appear in Sanjay Dutt’s biopic, in which he plays his close friend. For Vicky, the biopic it is nothing but a dream come. The film has been directed by Rajkumar Hirani and written by Abhijat Joshi. In fact, Vicky lauds Ranbir Kapoor, who plays Sanjay in the film, for his transformation and guarantees that the audience would be amazed to see him on screen.

“It was really hard for me to believe that I will be working with him. It was one of the best narrations I have ever been through,” Vicky said in one of his earlier interviews while speaking about working on Sanjay Dutt’s biopic.

Check out more pictures of Vicky Kaushal shot by Shivaji Sen:

Before making a mark in the industry as an actor, Vicky was an assistant director on Anurag Kashyap’s film Gangs of Wasseypur. In an interview, Vicky said that whenever he is around Anurag, he still feels like his assistant.

