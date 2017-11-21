Vicky Kaushal becomes Karan Johar’s new favorite, the director casts him in Bombay Talkies 2.0

Vicky Kaushal to star in Karan Johar’s short film, Bombay Talkies 2.0. Vicky Kaushal to star in Karan Johar’s short film, Bombay Talkies 2.0.

Vicky Kaushal, who rose to fame with his 2015 film Masaan, has surely become Bollywood’s new favourite. After wrapping up Meghna Gulzar’s Raazi opposite Alia Bhatt, the actor has confirmed being a part of Karan Johar’s short in Bombay Talkies 2.0. The film will have Vicky paired opposite Kiara Advani.

Talking about it, Vicky said, “I am thankful that filmmakers such as Raju sir and Karan sir are showing trust in me. It is a lot for this newcomer who is only just started. Just to be getting these opportunities means a lot to me.” Shedding light on Bombay Talkies 2.0, he says, “All the short films will be based on the theme of ‘love and lust’. It’s got me, Kiara (Advani) and Neha (Dhupia) and though the theme is love and lust, it’s also peppered with a lot of good situational comedy. Karan had experimented in the first film and he is also sort of experimenting this time, too but it won’t be a serious film. I am excited and it’s like a dream come true to be directed by him,” he said.

The film’s shoot will be wrapped up in a week and it goes on the floors in the first week of December. Recalling how he bagged the project, Vicky said, “It really was a pleasant surprise for me that he considered me for his film. That’s why when someone asks me about my career I say that I feel like I am in a dream sequence. God has been really kind because whatever is happening in my life right now is way better than anything I had imagined when I started off. I feel lucky and blessed that these films are coming my way.”

Apart from Raazi, Vicky will soon essay the lead in Ronnie Screwvala’s production Uri based on the recent surgical strike by the Indian army.

