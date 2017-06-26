Vicky Kaushal does not let the fear of failure dictate his choices

Vicky Kaushal made a critically acclaimed debut as a lead in Masaan directed by Neeraj Ghaywan. Vicky Kaushal made a critically acclaimed debut as a lead in Masaan directed by Neeraj Ghaywan.

His last two films did not do as well as expected at the box office but Vicky Kaushal is upbeat about his future with two mega projects — Sanjay Dutt biopic and espionage thriller Raazi with Alia Bhatt. The actor says he does not let the fear of failure dictate his choices because in the movie business one learns more from one’s failures than successes. In an interview with PTI, Kaushal says, “I have just started my career and it’s a long journey ahead. I’m aware that I’ll have to go through many ups downs but I don’t want to live in the fear of my films’ failure because then I won’t be able to take risks and evolve.”

The actor started with small roles in films such as Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana and Bombay Velvet before making an impressive debut with the critically-applauded Masaan. His turn as a ruthless police officer in Anurag Kashyap’s Raman Raghav 2.0 was also appreciated though the film received mixed response while Zubaan went unnoticed. Raazi is set against the backdrop of India-Pakistan War of 1971. “I feel fortunate to be a part of Raazi, which is being directed by spectacular Meghana Gulzar. I am working alongside Alia Bhatt, who is one of the finest actresses we have today.