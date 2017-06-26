Vicky Kaushal does not let the fear of failure dictate his choices
His last two films did not do as well as expected at the box office but Vicky Kaushal is upbeat about his future with two mega projects — Sanjay Dutt biopic and espionage thriller Raazi with Alia Bhatt. The actor says he does not let the fear of failure dictate his choices because in the movie business one learns more from one’s failures than successes. In an interview with PTI, Kaushal says, “I have just started my career and it’s a long journey ahead. I’m aware that I’ll have to go through many ups downs but I don’t want to live in the fear of my films’ failure because then I won’t be able to take risks and evolve.”
The actor started with small roles in films such as Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana and Bombay Velvet before making an impressive debut with the critically-applauded Masaan. His turn as a ruthless police officer in Anurag Kashyap’s Raman Raghav 2.0 was also appreciated though the film received mixed response while Zubaan went unnoticed. Raazi is set against the backdrop of India-Pakistan War of 1971. “I feel fortunate to be a part of Raazi, which is being directed by spectacular Meghana Gulzar. I am working alongside Alia Bhatt, who is one of the finest actresses we have today.
“It’s really a great deal for me as a young actor to be associated with Dharma production for a film,” he says. Though unwilling to reveal much about the project, Kaushal says they have already started script readings and workshops for the film with the shooting set to begin at the end of July. In Dutt biopic, being directed by Rajkumar Hirani and starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role, Kaushal plays one of Dutt’s best friends.
“Ranbir and Raju sir are just phenomenal artistes. Despite achieving so much, Raju sir still treats his every film like a new one. He never takes anything for granted. I couldn’t have asked for anything better. I’m playing Dutt sir’s close friend in the film who has really been through thick and thin of his life.”
Kaushal says he is happy with the way his career is shaping up as he could not have done a better job even if he had planned it. “It almost looks like a dream. I feel honoured that people like Raju Hirani, Anurag Kashyap, Karan Johar believed in me. God has been really kind to me and the people in the industry are showing trust in me. I am filled with a sense of responsibility towards my work.” The actor says he treats each of his films with respect and tries to give his 100 per cent but its success or failure depends on the audiences. “You always try to make the best film of your career but its success depends on its destiny. You really cannot do much about it. But eventually it’s a learning process. That’s the beauty of this profession. If you get something from a film’s success, its failure also make you learn so many things.”