Vicky Kaushal: Love Per Square Foot is a situational comedy

Vicky Kaushal plays the character of Sanjay Chaturvedi in Love Per Square Foot. (Picture credit: Mark Bennington) Vicky Kaushal plays the character of Sanjay Chaturvedi in Love Per Square Foot. (Picture credit: Mark Bennington)

Even though Vicky Kaushal is just four films old, he has been able to make a mark in Bollywood. His intense performance in Anurag Kashyap’s 2016 directorial Raman Raghav 2.0 had left me impressed. And now, I am surprised looking at him in an extremely light-hearted role in Netflix’s upcoming Hindi feature film, Love Per Square Foot.

The film is a contemporary love story in which the protagonists, played by Vicky and the new entrant Angira Dhar, are in search of their own house in Mumbai, and how getting married could make their dreams come true. But as they say, ‘Ladka ladki kabhi dost nahi reh sakte’, the relationship of convenience soon turns into love and gives birth to many complexities.

In an exclusive conversation with indianexpress.com, Vicky opens up on how it was different to play Sanjay Chaturvedi in Love Per Square Foot. “Everybody is saying that they are loving to see me in such a light-hearted role,” said Vicky.

He continues, “The light-hearted role wasn’t a cake walk. Comedy is difficult to do. It is all about the moment and how you have grip of the moment. I have learnt a lot on the sets and I thank Anand Tiwari, who himself is a fantastic actor, which worked as a boon for me. He guided me quite well. With such a great ensemble cast, it was amazing to work on the film be it Pathak sisters, Raghubir Yadav or my co-star and newbie Angira Dhar. So, the team pushed me to do well and of course, the director brought the best out of me. He is the director of the future. He is too good He has an amazing comic timing. He was my reference point for the character. We bonded really well. It was quite a new process of learning for me. My sense of humour has become better.”

A still from Love Per Square Foot. A still from Love Per Square Foot.

As we start conversing about the film, he told me how he can never be in a relationship of convenience like his character from Love Per Square Foot. Vicky said, “I don’t believe in relationship of convenience, personally. I am an introvert, not that much now after getting into acting, but in a relationship sense. I believe in becoming friends first and in knowing each other. It is very old school way of getting into a relationship, even if it is a love at first sight. Relationship of convenience has never happened to me, so I cannot talk much about it. In the film, we have explored both – negative and positive side – of being in such a relationship.”

So you believe in Karan Johar’s idea of romance – Pyaar dosti hai?

“Arre, totally. Maybe old school than Karan Johar too,” he quipped.

While one aspect of the film is romance and all that jazz, other aspect explores the life in Mumbai. On being asked how Mumbai has treated him, Vicky Kaushal quipped, “I am lucky that I was born and brought up in Mumbai. But I would like to share my father’s journey. I was born in a chawl, 10 feet by 10 feet, in Malad. Soon, we shifted to another chawl, which was bigger. And then we moved to a 1bhk, 2bhk, 4bhk and now, on a 28th floor flat from where I can see all the places I have ever lived in. So, I see his journey and hard work. I have seen people who come to Mumbai with big dreams, one of them being a house of their own. I see people struggle to find place in every 11th month. My father came to Mumbai in 1978. His parents would always force him to get married and his answer would be – let me buy a house. So, I guess having your own house is also a huge dream here. That I have seen.”

But Vicky’s dream is different. He wants to be able to live on film sets forever. “My dream is to always live on film sets. My beautiful moments are between action and cut. It is a different rush and there is no better feeling that that,” remarked Vicky.

A still from Love Per Square Foot. A still from Love Per Square Foot.

The actor rose to fame with his character in Masaan. Despite being a newbie in a film that had a stellar star cast, Vicky was able to grab eyeballs. Masaan was a love story too but extremely different to Love Per Square Foot. So, how did he treat both the films? The actor averred, “Both the films had their own complications and charm. For Masaan, I was not familiar with that kind of world it was based in while in Love Per Sqaure Foot, I was living in the same world. The characters in LPSF are street smart, knows the ways to get a job done while Masaan had a poetic pace, language and romance. Masaan ki khoobsurat baat yeh hai ki humne pyaar me padna dekha. Otherwise you experience love stories which show story after the protagonists fall in love. It was a journey similar to how food gets cooked. LPSF is more practical and talks about the things you see around. It shows how couples take to the city in order to spend some personal time in Nariman Point, Marine Drive and so on.”

With such different film experiences, it is natural to improvise during the shoot. However, Vicky admits while Masaan had more situations to improvise, it wasn’t the case with Love Per Square Foot. He said, “Every film has its own demand. Some films have scope (of improvisation). It also depends on direction. Masaan had more moments to improvise because it was more about expression and not dialogue. Neeraj Ghaywan would give us space to perform. He would not say cut even after the dialogue would be over because he would want us to experiment and react to the situation naturally. There’s a scene in the film where I cry after my girlfriend dies. That entire scene was not in the film. I wasn’t supposed to cry or be with friends, nothing at all.

Vicky continues, “I was supposed to be drunk and after some dialogues, the scene was supposed to be cut. The fact is to trigger myself for the scene, I had taken help of alcohol. Now, when the scene was being shot, I was over with my dialogues but I noticed that a train was passing by on the pull nearby, which made me recall girlfriend’s poem “Tu kisi rail se guzarti hai main kisi pull sa thartharata hoon” and other sweet things that she said, which naturally made me cry, how and when it happened, even I did not realise. In the film, the director chose to show this scene only. Love Per Square Foot is a situational comedy. Everything is so measured that rarely you would get a scope to improvise but nothing more because you can spoil the scene by overacting or underacting in this genre.”

A still from Love Per Square Foot. A still from Love Per Square Foot.

Another aspect of Love Per Square Foot is marriage, so has Vicky thought of settling down anytime soon? “Well, I have asked my parents for 3-4 years. I am just 29 after all and have a career to make. But I feel very positive about the institution of marriage. Laddu abhi khaya nahi phir bhi laddu toh laddu hi lagega. But I feel it always work as a strength to have a companion in life who you can depend on. I like the thought of it. Jab Shaadi karunga tab ek aur interview karunga and I will tell you if marriage is La La Land,” said Vicky.

Love Per Square Foot is going to be Vicky’s first film in 2018. The actor has been quite busy with multiple projects that would release this year. “2017 has been a very good year. I have shot for many films and all of these would be releasing this year. I have shot with Karan Johar (Bombay Talkies 2), Rajkumar Hirani (Dutt Biopic) and Meghna Gulzar (Raazi). Also, on sets of Manmarziyan for now, which is directed by Anurag Kashyap. I have learnt a lot from these ace directors,” quipped the Maasan actor.

Watch the trailer:

Produced by Bollywood veteran Ronnie Screwvala’s new production company RSVP, Love Per Square Foot would release this Valentine Day.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd