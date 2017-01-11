Working in Dutt biopic dream come true: Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal prepping up for Sanjay Dutt’s biopic. Vicky Kaushal prepping up for Sanjay Dutt’s biopic.

Actor Vicky Kaushal says he is excited to be a part of the forthcoming biopic on Sanjay Dutt as he will get to learn a lot while working on the project. The Rajkumar Hirani-directed film features Ranbir Kapoor as Dutt. There were reports that the “Masaan” actor will play the role of Dutt’s close friend in the biopic. When asked about the same, Vicky told reporters, “It’s too early to talk about it, so I won’t be able to say much. But I am very excited. It’s your dream to work with certain people and learn from them. Finally, I am getting an opportunity, I am very happy.”

The actor was speaking at a special screening of “Haraamkhor” held here last night. Meanwhile, Vicky has started shooting for his next, producer Ronnie Screwvala’s upcoming venture. The romantic-comedy marks Ronnie’s return to film production after a gap of two years and has been helmed by Anand Tiwari.

There were reports that Ranbir will be seen making a special appearance in the film. When asked about this, Vicky said, “I have heard about it too. The film is being shot so it’s too early for me to say who has a cameo in it, who doesn’t.”

Talking about Haraamkhor, the actor said, “To some extent, I am also part of the journey of this film. Shlok (Sharma), Nawaz bhai, Shweta are all my close friends. I am aware of all the hardships the film had to face. Ultimately, the film is going to release. I feel very happy for the entire team.”