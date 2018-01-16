Veteran film cinematographer W.B. Rao dead

Filmmaker W.B. Rao was admitted in ICU. Filmmaker W.B. Rao was admitted in ICU.

Veteran cinematographer W.B. Rao, who worked on films like “Hum”, “Khuda Gawah” and “Rangeela”, died here on Tuesday, said an official of Western Indian Cinematographer’s Association (WICA).

He died at the Bhartiya Arogya Nidhi Hospital, where he was admitted in the ICU, the official said.

Filmmaker Sangeeth Sivan mourned his death.

“W.B. Rao, the much respected and revered cinematographer is no more. ‘Hum’, ‘Khuda Gawah’ and ‘Rangeela’ were my personal favourites,” Sivan tweeted.

Television producer Naved Jafferi too took to Twitter and shared a few words on W.B. Rao. “A legendary craftsman of indian cinema passes away, ace cinematographer WB Rao sahab has left us , May his soul rest in peace, may the almighty give strength and patience to the family, deepest condolences.”

Rao had been a part of the film industry for over four decades. He even worked for films like “Raja Hindustani”, “Judwaa”, “Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega” and “Dhadkan”.

