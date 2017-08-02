Veteran actor Dilip Kumar hospitalised

Dilip Kumar hospitalised in Mumbai. Dilip Kumar hospitalised in Mumbai.

Veteran actor Mr Dilip Kumar was on Wednesday afternoon admitted in the ICU at Lilavati hospital in Mumbai. The actor, who has been suffering from a kidney ailment, had to be taken to the hospital urgently.

While more details are awaited, our hospital source revealed that the veteran actor is still at the hospital. The source told us, “Yes, Dilip sahab was brought to Lilavati today afternoon. The actor is getting treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). He was suffering from a kidney ailment and was facing some difficulties.”

The 94-year-old actor, who has had various visits to the hospital in the last few years, was last admitted in Lilavati in December after he complained of fever and swelling in his right leg.

After a day in the hospital, Dilip Kumar took to Twitter to allay the fears of his fans regarding his health. He shared his images and health update from the hospital with his followers.

Known as the tragedy king of Bollywood, Dilip — born Yusuf Khan — is known for his films such as Devdas, Mughal-e-Azam, Ganga Jamuna, Naya Daur and Madhumati among others. Dilip Kumar’s last film was Qila in 1998. He was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1994 and Padma Vibhushan in 2015.

The actor is stable right now, and we wish him a quick recovery.

