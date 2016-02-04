Very proud of Priyanka Chopra, she is making India proud, says Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor is extremely proud and happy for Priyanka Chopra’s success. The actor, who was once rumoured to be dating Priyanka, said that not just him but the entire film fraternity was proud of her.
Speaking at the press conference of Zee Cine Awards 2016, Shahid Kapoor who will be hosting the awards said, “We are all very very proud of Priyanka. She is doing amazingly well for herself. And the entire fraternity is very proud of her.”
Expressing his happiness, Shahid further said, “I am happy to see she taking India to an international platform. I wish her all the best. I think she always had the potential to be an international star and she has proven herself right.” (Read: Priyanka Chopra at the Oscars: Talent, hard work and not selfies got her there)
Priyanka Chopra, who is shooting for the second part of her hit American TV show Quantico, will be one of the presenters at this year’s Oscars.
- Feb 4, 2016 at 2:39 pmYes she is doing all this for India apne liye kuch nahi kar rahi. Ye desk ki sachi deskbhakt hai. Pespsi bechti hai.Aise log aur paida ho jaye to desk k kalyan ho jaye Meri jeb badi to mera dil bada aur mera desh badaReply
- Feb 5, 2016 at 8:23 amyes she is doing great and Shahid could aprreciate it because he is also a hard working and honest actror of the bollywood inustry .Reply
- Feb 4, 2016 at 5:09 pmProud of Priyanka chopra so muchReply
- Feb 13, 2016 at 9:37 pmthey were so cute together :(Reply
- Mar 13, 2016 at 2:14 pmhats off to you priyaka...ya its matter of pride.....Reply
