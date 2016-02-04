Very proud of Priyanka Chopra, she is making India proud, says Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor is extremely proud and happy for Priyanka Chopra’s success. The actor, who was once rumoured to be dating Priyanka, said that not just him but the entire film fraternity was proud of her. Shahid Kapoor is extremely proud and happy for Priyanka Chopra’s success. The actor, who was once rumoured to be dating Priyanka, said that not just him but the entire film fraternity was proud of her.

Speaking at the press conference of Zee Cine Awards 2016, Shahid Kapoor who will be hosting the awards said, “We are all very very proud of Priyanka. She is doing amazingly well for herself. And the entire fraternity is very proud of her.”

Expressing his happiness, Shahid further said, “I am happy to see she taking India to an international platform. I wish her all the best. I think she always had the potential to be an international star and she has proven herself right.” (Read: Priyanka Chopra at the Oscars: Talent, hard work and not selfies got her there)

Priyanka Chopra, who is shooting for the second part of her hit American TV show Quantico, will be one of the presenters at this year’s Oscars.

