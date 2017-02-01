Very good that Kaabil, Raees are doing well: Rakesh Roshan

Rakesh Roshan talks about the Kaabil Raees clash yet again. Rakesh Roshan talks about the Kaabil Raees clash yet again.

Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, who was earlier upset over the clash of his production Kaabil with Shah Rukh Khan starrer Raees, now says he is happy that both movies are performing well in this cinema-loving nation.

Humming an old popular Bollywood song, he expressed his happiness: “Very good for us that both the films are doing well. ‘Saara zamaana, cinema ka deewana’ (the entire world is crazy for cinema).”

The senior Roshan spoke to the media on the sidelines of the Lokmat Style Awards on Tuesday night.

Kaabil, which features Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam in the lead, has registered collections of Rs 79.60 crore in seven days since its release, its makers have said. That makes Rakesh Roshan happy.

“It is big happiness for all of us because we made the film with a lot of hard work and passion. The audience has given lots of love to the film and this gives us more happiness and energy to come up with more good films in future. I feel the love we are receiving for ‘Kaabil’ is same as when I made ‘Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hain’.”

Both Kaabil and Raees released on January 25. Rakesh Roshan was apparently hurt by the clash and spoke about the same during several interviews. “I don’t want to name anybody but yes there are no friends in the industry. We are always standing alone and will always have to be alone. I and Hrithik are genuine. We love everyone. But many others are false. They hug, shake hands hug and kiss all for the camera. Behind it, it’s a different ballgame, ” said Rakesh in an interview with indianexpress.com.