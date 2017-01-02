Deepika Padukone says she is professionally and personally very fond of Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. Deepika Padukone says she is professionally and personally very fond of Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.

Actress Deepika Padukone says she is professionally and personally very fond of Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. Recently, Anushka and Katrina were asked on a chat show if they ever considered the Piku actress a good friend. They said no, but Deepika had later tweeted that she had fun watching the episode.

On Sunday, Deepika was asked by the media if there’s always competition between actresses rather than friendship. The 30-year-old said: “I wouldn’t say it is a competition. But sometimes you have a certain feeling for other people and they don’t necessarily feel the same way about you. But that’s okay.”

“I am extremely fond of Katrina and Anushka professionally and personally. I wish them all the best.” As for the work front, Deepika is gearing up for the release of her first Hollywood venture “xXx: Return of Xander Cage”. Talking about it, she said: “I want to be known as a good person and an actor. That is more important to me. But I feel very proud that I get to represent my country. I am very excited for this action franchise and also very sure that the content of the film will entertain all.”

“There is a lot of action and adventure in the film which we haven’t seen in Indian movies before. I am very excited that we will be presenting the movie here,” she added. Besides that, Deepika is currently shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s historical drama “Padmavati” along with Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor. For the New Year, she hopes for more family time. “My resolution for the New Year is to spend maximum time with my family. I miss my family a lot.”