Veerey Di Wedding: Sonam Kapoor is missing her ‘Veerey’ gang, Ekta Kapoor says friends are family

‘Veerey Di Wedding’ is going to be a perfect chick flick. ‘Veerey Di Wedding’ is going to be a perfect chick flick.

They say out of all the relationships, friendship is the only bond we choose for ourselves. And producer Ekta Kapoor has dedicated her upcoming film, ‘Veerey Di Wedding’, to such friends. Sharing a picture on Instagram, Ekta wrote, “To all my veeres!!! This one coming next year summer is for all my friends !!! Cause friends are d new family!!” On the other hand, Sonam Kapoor did not fail to give us all sort of flashbacks with her throwback pictures too. The actor shared three pictures from a wedding where she can be seen smiling bright as sunshine, standing next to her besties. Sonam wrote, “We always need to make “plans” guys!” However, she agrees that the closest friend that she can ever have is her sister Rhea Kapoor. Sharing an adorable picture from the sets of her upcoming film, Sonam wrote, “A Sister is a forever friend.”

Meanwhile the actor, along with her co-stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania, is prepping really hard for the film. Recently, we saw Sonam and Swara working on a dance number from the film.

In the video, Sonam describes the dance sequence as “very difficult.” Moving on to Shikha, who played Ranbir Kapoor’s bestie in Wake Up Sid, the actor did a dance step for the camera and said, “I was the first one to rehearse for it, so I am on.” Then comes Swara who looks much tired after the rehearsals and jokingly says, “My rehearsals are going fine until there are some creeps in the room who are randomly recording us.”

Well, going by the feel of the film, it seems ‘Veerey Di Wedding’ is going to be the perfect chick-flick after Sonam’s Aisha. And with four stunning actors coming together, the project for sure, is going to keep the audience impatient.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd