Kareena Kapoor Khan is in New Delhi to shoot for Veerey Di Wedding. Here’s a glimpse of the diva

Veerey Di Wedding: Kareena Kapoor Khan has never failed to turn heads or make headlines for her appearances. Now, thanks to Rhea Kapoor, we have got a glimpse of how she is going to look in her upcoming film, and we are super excited. The actor, who had flown back to Mumbai after completing a few sequences, is back in New Delhi for the next schedule.

Written by A. Kameshwari | New Delhi | Published:September 20, 2017 2:42 pm
veerey di wedding, kareena kapoor khan, kareena kapoor look, rhea kapoor, sonam kapoor, swara bhaskar Kareena Kapoor Khan is goddess of style and this picture is a proof.
Trust Kareena Kapoor Khan to put her best fashion foot forward when it comes to making a public appearance. The actor, who personifies beauty and glamour, has landed in New Delhi to continue the shoot of her upcoming film, Veerey Di Wedding.

The makers of the film have been keeping the buzz around the film alive by sharing some behind the scenes videos and photos. Today, Rhea Kapoor, the producer of the film, shared pictures of Kareena Kapoor, which would surely make you her fan yet again.

It seems that the Rhea Kapoor’s film Veerey Di Wedding is going to give us all the right reasons to celebrate female actors of Bollywood. The film, which also stars Swara Bhasker and Sonam Kapoor, is also produced by Ekta Kapoor. The producer seemed extremely excited about the collaboration and recently she shared a picture of the starcast and wrote, “To all my veeres!!! This one coming next year summer is for all my friends!!! Cause friends are d new family!”

The film already has an official Instagram account called vdwthefilm. Yesterday, we got to see a never-seen-before side of the director Shashanka Ghosh. In a video, after the wrap of a song schedule, the director could be seen shaking a leg with the choreographer.

The videos and photos surely give us a glimpse of the fun ride Veerey Di Wedding is going to be. The film will hit the screens next year.

