Veere Di Wedding trailer: Major takeaways from the Kareena Kapoor-Sonam Kapoor starrer

The trailer for Veere Di Wedding was released on April 25 and it became a smashing hit. With more than 12 million hits on YouTube already, the Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor and Swara Bhaskar starrer has swiftly become the talk of the town. Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, this female friendship comedy chronicles the life of four girlfriends as they navigate the tricky world of marriages and relationships. Before Veere Di Wedding hits the theatres on June 1, let’s discuss the film’s first trailer in detail. Here are our major takeaways.

Kareena Kapoor and Sumeet Vyas’ pairing

Sumeet Vyas plays Kareena Kapoor Khan’s fiance in the movie. Sumeet Vyas plays Kareena Kapoor Khan’s fiance in the movie.

One thing that stands out in the almost three-minutes long trailer is the fresh pairing of Sumeet Vyas and Kareena Kapoor Khan. While Vyas is quite popular for his impeccable comic timing in various web series, Kareena’s prowess towards her craft remains unparalleled in the industry. Their chemistry in the trailer is gripping and we are excited for it to unfold further when the film releases.

Let’s talk about sex

Sonam Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor in a still from Veere Di Wedding. Sonam Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor in a still from Veere Di Wedding.

In a stark departure from most mainstream Bollywood films, the cast of Veere Di Wedding does not shy away from using the f-word or talking about sex openly. The trailer opens with Sonam’s rant about sleeping with someone who wasn’t even a high school graduate and ends with Shikha’s character teaching everyone the hindi word for an orgasm – ‘charam sukh.’ Safe to say, no punches are pulled by the makers. In fact, the sex talk may be a little too much in your face but considering the coyish female characters shown in Bollywood films, it does not seem like a bad thing.

This is a chick flick

Veere Di Wedding will hit the theatres on June 1. Veere Di Wedding will hit the theatres on June 1.

The makers have gone out on a limb to maintain that this is not a chick flick but the trailer definitely suggests otherwise. A story about four girls navigating through life, love and marriage has to have the female audience as its target demographic. And what’s the harm in accepting that? Also, we are in need of some good female buddy films. It’s high time we give the power of female friendship and sisterhood the kind of spotlight it deserves.

Addressing the age-old question of why lives have to revolve around weddings

A still from the trailer of Veere Di Wedding featuring Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania A still from the trailer of Veere Di Wedding featuring Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania

“Beta, shaadi kab kroge?” has single-handedly become one of the most gnawing questions for a large part of our adult lives. And Veere Di Wedding seems to be addressing just that. All the four lead characters seem to be dealing with the monster of marriage in some way or other. As Sonam’s character Avni aptly rues in the trailer, “No matter how educated you are, graduate or post-graduate, you’ve achieved next to nothing until you have become a wife.” This is bound to strike the right chord with the younger lot of the population. Also, what Kareena says about her wedding is so on point, “Shaadi apne liye kar rahe hai ya in logon ke liye?”

Written by Nidhi Mehra and Mehul Suri, Veere Di Wedding hits the theatres on June 1 this year.

