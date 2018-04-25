Veere Di Wedding trailer released LIVE UPDATES

Veere Di Wedding trailer live updates: The Sonam Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor starrer will hit screens on June 1, 2018. Veere Di Wedding trailer live updates: The Sonam Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor starrer will hit screens on June 1, 2018.

The trailer of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania starrer Veere Di Wedding is out. The film is Kareena’s first film after giving birth to Taimur Ali Khan.

Produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor, the film is helmed by Khoobsurat director Shashank Ghosh and also stars Permanent Roommates fame Sumeet Vyas in a pivotal role. Filmmaker Karan Johar, who has already seen the trailer of the film, heaped praise on Rhea and Ekta and all the four girls Sonam, Kareena, Swara and Shikha. “Well done @RheaKapoor and @ektaravikapoor what a super edgy and super fun trailer!!! The girls ROCK!!!! This one is no chick flick! It tears the envelope and that too with style!!!,” tweeted KJo.

Veere Di Wedding, which follows the story of four friends attending a wedding, hits screens on June 1.

