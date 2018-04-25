Follow Us:
Wednesday, April 25, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology

From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
Veere Di Wedding trailer released LIVE UPDATES

Veere Di Wedding trailer live updates: Want to know what celebrities and fans are saying about the trailer of Veere Di Wedding? Read our blog for all the updates about the Kareena Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor starrer.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: April 25, 2018 12:56:03 pm
Veere Di Wedding trailer Veere Di Wedding trailer live updates: The Sonam Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor starrer will hit screens on June 1, 2018.

The trailer of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania starrer Veere Di Wedding is out. The film is Kareena’s first film after giving birth to Taimur Ali Khan.

Produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor, the film is helmed by Khoobsurat director Shashank Ghosh and also stars Permanent Roommates fame Sumeet Vyas in a pivotal role. Filmmaker Karan Johar, who has already seen the trailer of the film, heaped praise on Rhea and Ekta and all the four girls Sonam, Kareena, Swara and Shikha. “Well done @RheaKapoor and @ektaravikapoor what a super edgy and super fun trailer!!! The girls ROCK!!!! This one is no chick flick! It tears the envelope and that too with style!!!,” tweeted KJo.

Also Read: Everything you need to know about the Kareena Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor starrer Veere Di Wedding

Veere Di Wedding, which follows the story of four friends attending a wedding, hits screens on June 1.

Follow all the live updates about Veere Di Wedding trailer:

Live Blog

Highlights

    12:56 (IST) 25 Apr 2018
    Swara Bhasker on Veere Di Wedding

    "There is a great story, and we just want to make every attempt to ensure that people like it. I am thrilled to be a part of this project,” Veere Di Wedding actor Swara Bhasker told IANS.

    12:44 (IST) 25 Apr 2018
    Veere Di Wedding trailer: Early reactions
    12:39 (IST) 25 Apr 2018
    Ekta Kapoor on Veere Di Wedding

    'Good girls don’t smoke drink or abuse ! They tow d line n follow rules!this is a film for my VEERES!!my veeres r def not ‘good’they r mad crazy disfunctional n don’t always behave there4 they r GREAT #NotAChickFlick #VeereDiWedding,' tweeted Ekta Kapoor.

