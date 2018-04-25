Veere Di Wedding trailer: Kareena and Sonam bring the house down with this female buddy film

- Kareena Kapoor Khan’s airport fashion is a great take on ‘ethnic and comfy’ casual wear
The trailer of Veere Di Wedding is out. The trailer offers a sneak peek into the life of the ‘Fantastic Four’ Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania. Directed by Khoobusurat director Shashank Ghosh, the film is bankrolled by Sonam’s sister Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor.
The three minutes long trailer answers the most asked question about the film, ‘Who is getting hitched?’. It is Kareena Kapoor Khan’s character Kalindi Puri who is tying the knot with Rishabh, played by Sumeet Vyas. However, it seems Kalindi (Kareena) is navigating a sea of emotions before the wedding.
Though the movie is being promoted as ‘not a chick flick’ but the trailer seems to suggest otherwise. It has everything from bonding between four girls, their crib sessions about the world, shopping, love and a wedding. The music of the trailer makes you excited for the complete album of the movie.
In the Veere Di Wedding posters released so far, the wedding theme of the film was much evident. In the first poster, the ‘Veeres’ Sonam, Kareena, Swara and Shikha donned a turban and a sherwani as they got into a celebratory mode, and in another poster, they got into beautiful wedding attires with half of their faces hidden. We also saw them sharing laughter and having a gala time at a pyjama party in the third poster which was promoted with the hashtag ‘#imnotachickflick’. What caught the attention in the poster was a picture of Ekta Kapoor’s longest running daily soap Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.
Here are all the posters of Veere Di Wedding
Before the release of the trailer, the team of the film made sure to not reveal the plot of the film and kept cinephiles wondering as to who is getting hitched in the rom-com. Talking about the film, producer Ekta Kapoor had said, “This is definitely going to be a wedding to remember.” She also revealed that the film is releasing on her nephew and Tusshar Kapoor’s son Laksshya’s birthday.
Check out a few stills from the trailer of Veere Di Wedding
In an interview with IANS, Kareena, who was last seen in 2016 release Udta Punjab, has said about the film, “It comes on June 1 and it is a summer watch. It is an exciting story about four friends. Also, there are two female producers onboard and that is also exciting. It’s a different time in the industry as people are watching more women-centric films. This is a lot more fun and nothing serious. Hopefully, people will enjoy it.”
After much delay, the film shot in Delhi, Mumbai and Phuket is slated to hit the theaters on June 1.
