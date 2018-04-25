Veere Di Wedding trailer to be unveiled today: Everything you need to know about the Kareena Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor starrer

Veere Di Wedding trailer: All your questions about the Sonam Kapoor-Kareena Kapoor answered. Veere Di Wedding trailer: All your questions about the Sonam Kapoor-Kareena Kapoor answered.

The Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhaskar and Sonam Kapoor starrer Veere Di Wedding has been making a lot of noise ever since its announcement was made. The film is based on the story of four girlfriends and is being helmed by Khoobsurat director Shashanka Ghosh. The film’s cast has been actively talking about how Veere Di Wedding is going to be a one of a kind women-centric film. In fact, the film also has two women producers on board, Sonam’s sister Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor. While the film will hit the theatres only on June 1, the trailer is all set to arrive later in the day. Here is everything you need to know about Veere Di Wedding.

Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and others to headline the cast

Veerey Di Wedding actors posing on the sets. Veerey Di Wedding actors posing on the sets.

Veere Di Wedding is going to be the first screen outing of actor Kareena Kapoor after her first child Taimur was born. While fans are excited to see Kareena in her new avatar, this girl gang madness will also see a host of talented actors like Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania. Even Permanent Roommates fame Sumeet Vyas has been finalised to play Kareena’s love interest in the film.

Talking about her role in the film, Kareena had earlier said in an interview to Mid-day, “I’m possessive about my friends and this film reflects that side of me. It’s the story of four girls who attend my wedding and all the dhamaal that it involves. It showcases women and their emotions. It’s the right time to do this kind of film.”

Quirky posters

Teaser poster of Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor’s #VeereDiWedding… Main poster out tomorrow with release date… #GetReadyForVeereDiWedding pic.twitter.com/XJ7KKUOguZ — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 24, 2017

Three posters of the film have been released till now. While all of them feature the four lead actors, they are in a very different avatar in each one of them. The first one had the stars playing peek-a-boo decked up in wedding finery and the second one saw the actors shedding their coy avatars. The latest poster which was released on April 23 saw the actors sharing a fun moment at a ‘pyjama party.’

Behind-the-scenes

The shooting for Veere Di Wedding took place in New Delhi and Phuket among other places. The film’s team had a blast at the wrap-up parties at both the places, as can be seen in the pictures shared by the actors. Well, when people like Kareena, Sonam and Swara are involved, there is definitely going to be a whole lot of madness on the sets. There has been a lot of buzz around the actors’ camaraderie and we are waiting to see how it converts on the screens.

#iamnotaCHICKflick

With excessive media reports suggesting that Veere Di Wedding could be the first major Bollywood chick flick, in the latest poster, the makers of Veere Di Wedding took their stand on the issue. Saying #iamnotaCHICKflick, the new poster was shared by Sonam saying,”You think you know my Veeres & me well enough? It’s never what it looks like! 😉 Veere Di Wedding Trailer on 25th April. #imnotaCHICKflick.” The makers probably want to communicate how their film will have a much wider appeal than usual chick flicks. We will have to wait for the trailer to find out more.

Rumours about tiff between the actors

Early this year, reports about a tiff between Sonam Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor had started doing the rounds on social media. Reports even suggested that since Sonam’s sister Rhea is producing the film, Sonam wanted to have an upper hand in all the scenes. Miffed with the same, the Veere Di Wedding team released a statement quashing the rumours. When Sonam was asked about incident, she told us, “That article was written by a woman and I think it’s quite detrimental when we want to make a film to show that women can work together. The misconception that people have about women. The thought process that we have that women can’t get along with each other, that they keep bitching (about each other) is absolutely false. It was a fabricated article.”

The date is set. But our celebrations won’t be the same without you. #GetReadyForVeereDiWedding #SaveTheDateMay182018 pic.twitter.com/ESRRzfv5yv — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) October 25, 2017

In her defense, Kareena had also added, “That is just a myth. We all are friends. Rhea (Kapoor) is a very good friend of mine. The whole idea of the film was to show the story of four friends. It was so much fun and inspiring and even the film was shot with a lot of fun.”

Kareena, Sonam and Swara on the film

Talking about the film in a previous interview to PTI, Sonam revealed, “Veere Di Wedding looks so different. There should be more such films, this should be the norm. In Hollywood there are many female-oriented films that are such big blockbusters and are entertaining. We don’t have such films in India.” Even Kareena Kapoor praised the initiative shown by the film’s producers in an interview, “There are two female producers onboard for Veere and that is so exciting. It’s a different time in the industry as people are watching more women-centric films. This is a lot more fun and nothing serious. Hopefully, people will enjoy it.”

“There is a great story, and we just want to make every attempt to ensure that people like it. Sometimes it is all right to not have any controversies! I am thrilled to be a part of this project,” Swara Bhaskar had said.

Release Date

Veere Di Wedding, which was previously scheduled to hit the theatres in May, was postponed to release on June 1 this year.

